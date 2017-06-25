Dave Grohl deliberately broke Adele's swearing record during Foo Fighters' Glastonbury performance on Saturday (24.06.17).

The 48-year-old rocker was stunned to be warned about using profanities during the televised broadcast of the music festival, so deliberately lead the crowd at Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England, in a foul-mouthed song in order to surpass the 33 curses used by the 'Hello' hitmaker when she headlined the Pyramid stage in 2016.

Dave told the crowd: ''We were doing an interview and someone said you know you're not supposed to swear?

''There's no swearing at Glastonbury and I said what the f*** is that supposed to mean?

''And then I guess Adele holds the record for saying the most f**ks at a Glastonbury gig. Now I love Adele but guess what...''

He then began to chant ''f**k, f**k, f**k'' for some time, with the crowd joining in, and then added: ''OK, I think we broke her record, I heard it was 33.''

The crowd then chanted ''10 more f**ks'' to the band, to which the 'Everlong' rocker replied: ''Dude, shut the f**k up, that's 34.''

Prior to their performance, Dave admitted he had no idea about the swearing ban, and would find it difficult to keep his chat clean.

He said: ''You aren't allowed to f***ing swear at the show?

''Good luck. Oh god, they are in for a big surprise with that one. S**t I didn't realise that.

''We swear the whole f***ing time. I basically say f***ing in every sentence. I think I have anxiety-driven Tourette's.''

Adele admitted during her performance last year that she had been warned about her ''potty mouth'', but still managed to swear 33 times in her 90-minute set.

She said: ''The BBC had to give me a warning about my potty mouth.''

And Adele then said that another of the festival's headline acts, Muse, were unlikely to have been given the same advice.

She quipped: ''I bet Muse didn't get that!''