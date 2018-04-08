Dave Franco's wife Alison Brie told him he ''wasn't fun to be around'' when he starved himself to play a heroin addict in his new movie, '6 Balloons'.
The 32-year-old actor had to dramatically drop weight to play a drug taker in '6 Balloons' and it led his wife Alison Brie to ''call him out''.
He told People magazine: ''I came home and my wife Alison called me out and said, 'You're not yourself, you're not fun to be around! I knew that I was going to have to go through a huge physical transformation. I ended up losing about 25 pounds in a very, very short period of time. When you lose that much weight it affects you. I was depressed while we were filming this movie. I was running so much to lose the weight that after we finished filming I had to go to physical therapy for a couple months because I had hurt my knee from all the running. It was brutal in every way but I hope people like it and hope it was all worth it.''
Meanwhile, Dave previously admitted he nearly messed up his health on the set of '6 Balloons' and had to have physical therapy for a few months.
He said: ''I almost really f***ed up my health. I was running all day every day to lose weight and I ended up messing up my knee to the point that when we finished production I had to go to physical therapy for a couple of months.
''I was full-on depressed. I remember at one point my wife saying, 'You're not yourself, you're not fun to be around.' And I was like, 'I'm f***ing starving! What do you want from me?' But on set I also wasn't fun to be around. I wasn't really interacting with anyone. I was in the corner by myself, miserable.''
