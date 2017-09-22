Dave Franco has admitted he struggled to get a girlfriend before he found his now-wife Alison Brie because his cats scared them away.
Dave Franco's fat pussy stopped him from getting a girlfriend.
The 32-year-old actor may be happily married to Alison Brie, but he has joked that they're only together because she was the last ''option'' as every other girl he brought round to his apartment was put off by his chunky cats Harry and Arturo.
Speaking on Thursday (21.09.17) night's 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I don't know how I became the quirky cat guy.
''At one point in my life I was the single guy with two 16-pound cats. It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners. Alison loves them, thank God. She was really the only option [for marriage].''
The 'Nerve' actor was touched when the 34-year-old beauty - who he wed six months ago after a two-year engagement - planned a surprise party for his birthday, just months after they got together in 2011.
However, Dave - who was required to dress up as part of the bash - admitted things went wrong because he shovelled down marijuana cookies to help calm his anxiety due to how many people were in the venue.
He said: ''When we first started dating, my birthday came up in the first three months of the relationship. She started planning a surprise party, which was very sweet...
''It got out of control. I freaked out and to alleviate my anxiety I chose to consume a weed cookie. It had the opposite effect I intended.
''I ran downstairs and had the first panic attack of my life.''
But the incident only served to make their relationship stronger.
He added: ''Alison and I still talk about how if we can survive my surprise party, we can survive anything.''
And it seems like the feeling is mutual as the 'Glow' star recently admitted that she feels like she can take on the world now that she has Dave by herself.
She said: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.
''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''
