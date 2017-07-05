Dave Franco enjoyed working alongside his wife Alison Brie on their new movie 'The Little Hours'.

The 32-year-old actor liked starring in the same film as his spouse and Alison described it as a ''blast''.

Alison said: ''We knew so many people doing the movie. And Dave [Franco], it was nice to have my person with me! ... It was a blast, it was all a blast for me.''

Whilst Dave added in a Q&A about the movie in New York: ''I enjoyed it.''

Meanwhile, Dave previously revealed he has the ''coolest wife on planet Earth'' because she thought his sex scene in the movie was ''really sexy''.

He said: ''I did the scene and it was fine. I went back to the hotel, and she asked how it was and I said it was totally cool. And we left it at that. It is what it is, we've both been doing this long enough to know that this is part of the job, it's a weird part of the job, but whatever ...

''Cut to a year later and we were watching the movie for the first time together and the threesome scene starts. The scene ended and there was silence, and she turned to me and said, 'That was really sexy.' And that's the moment I knew I had the coolest wife on planet Earth.''

And Alison feels like she ''can take on anything'' after getting married to Dave earlier this year.

She shared: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.

''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''