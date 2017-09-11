'Stranger Things' and 'Westworld' each picked up five awards at the second part of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday (10.09.17).

The Netflix series picked up the coveted Drama Series Casting accolade, which is often seen as an indicator of a likely strong performance at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards as well as Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Main Title Design, Sound Editing for a Series, Original Main Title Theme Music.

Meanwhile, HBO's 'Westworld' won for visual effects, hairstyling, make-up, sound mixing, and interactive programming, while the network's 'The Night Of' followed close behind with four prizes in the cinematography, sound mixing, sound editing, and editing mini-series categories.

'Saturday Night Live' added to the three wins it had achieved at the first part of the prize giving on Saturday (09.09.17), taking another two prizes for Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dave Chappelle scored his first Emmy for hosting the long-running sketch show, in a controversial episode that marked the first episode after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, while Melissa McCarthy's popular portrayal of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer led her to victory.

'The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney from 'This Is Us' scored them the Guest Actress and Actor in a Drama Series prizes, while 'Big Little Lies' scooped the Casting for a Limited Series accolade, as well as the first-ever Music Supervision award, and Contemporary Costumes.

Highlights from the weekend's presentations - which covered 92 categories - will air on FXX on September 16, the night before the Primetime Emmy Awards take place.

Selected list of winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Gerald McRaney ('This Is Us' -- 'The Big Day')

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel ('The Handmaid's Tale' -- 'Late')

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Dave Chappelle ('Saturday Night Live' -- 'Host: Dave Chappelle')

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Melissa McCarthy ('Saturday Night Live' -- 'Host: Melissa McCarthy')

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Kim Estes ('Dicks')

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Jane Lynch ('Dropping the Soap')

Casting for a Drama Series:

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris ('Stranger Things')

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special:

David Rubin ('Big Little Lies')

Casting for a Comedy Series:

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner ('Veep')

Children's Programme:

'Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas' (HBO)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

'Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training': 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)