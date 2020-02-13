Dave Berry has unveiled a Breakfast No.3 fragrance, inspired by his radio show.

The 41-year-old radio presenter has had a special eau de parfum created for The Dave Berry Breakfast Show for what is the UK's first ever Breakfast Show fragrance.

The ''unique and highly exclusive fragrance'' promises a hint of White Musk and the gentle aromas of Continental Breakfast. It includes the sweet smell of berries - a nod to the Breakfast Show's host surname - whilst also featuring the more unusual smell of canal boat fires, linked to the brisk early morning walks taken across the country. The perfume is finished with a subtly spicy blend, which has been added to mirror the anger and frustration that many commuters face as they head into work.

Chief perfumier, presenter Dave Berry, said of the new fragrance: ''Here at Absolute Radio we are proud to be trailblazers in the art of bottling Breakfast.

''Awakening our listeners' senses in a whole new way, we are delivering something that no other radio show in the UK can offer. You didn't ask for it, but you sure as hell now have it - the smell of Breakfast No.3. Go on, give it a whiff.''

Breakfast No.3 is currently available on a strictly limited run, and will be handed to select listeners and friends of the show. Spray the scent, sit back and listen to The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio - every weekday from 6am.