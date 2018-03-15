Dave Berry is the new host of the Absolute Radio Breakfast show.

The 39-year-old television and radio personality is set to front the show as a replacement for Christian O'Connell, who is leaving the show after 12 years at the station.

Dave said: ''I am overjoyed to have been offered the opportunity to host Breakfast and the chance to wake up the nation. We are already developing some exciting ideas for the show, and I can't wait for our listeners to discover what we have up our sleeves.''

Whilst Absolute Radio Content Director Paul Sylvester added: ''Dave is one of Britain's best breakfast broadcasters and from our first conversation we were always clear that he was the natural successor. Dave has a unique charm, intelligence and humour. He also perfectly understands the ingredients of how to make the perfect breakfast show.''

Dave currently presents Absolute Radio's Hometime show on weekdays between 4 and 7pm but will make the move to the morning show later this year.

For his breakfast show, Dave will be joined by his current co-host Matt Dyson as well as news and sports presenters, Emma Jones and Glenn Moore.

The breakfast show will be broadcasted across the network of seven Absolute Radio stations, including Absolute 80s, 90s and Classic Rock, and it is currently the only live radio programme where listeners can choose the music they want to listen to.

Absolute Radio is on 105.8FM in London and the South-East, 105.2FM in the West Midlands and nationally on DAB radio.