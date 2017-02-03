Dave Berry is leaving radio station Capital FM.

The 38-year-old presenter has hosted 'The Capital Breakfast Show' - which currently also features George Shelley and Lilah Parsons - on the London station for five years, but has decided not to renew his contract when it expires later this year.

He said in a statement: ''Ten years ago I got my first job in radio on Capital. I've had an amazing time - it really is the best job in the world waking up my fellow Londoners, and working with George and Lilah has been loads of fun.

''I'll miss our lovely listeners and everyone here at Capital a huge amount. I'm leaving to pursue some of my other passions and it's safe to say I'll be walking away with some incredible memories!''

Dave is throwing in the towel at Capital in order to take up a daytime show slot for fellow UK radio station Absolute Radio.

Capital's managing editor Ashley Tabor took the time to praise Dave for being an ''absolutely fantastic'' radio host, and wished him ''all the best'' for his next venture.

He said: ''Dave has been an absolutely fantastic host on Capital breakfast. After five years of getting up at 4am, he's decided the time is right. We thank him for his service at the top of commercial radio and we wish him all the best for the future.''

Meanwhile, Global Radio - the radio company who owns Capital as well as radio stations Heart and Smooth - have said they will make an announcement in the ''near future'' detailing who will be taking over the 'Breakfast Show' from Dave.