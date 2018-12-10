Dave Berry has become a father for the first time.

The Absolute Radio DJ and his wife Sarah-Jane have welcomed their ''perfect little daughter'' Evangeline into the world and can't wait to see what the future holds for their family.

Dave shared a photo of himself and the newborn on his Instagram account and, thanking the staff at University College London Hospital where the tot was born, he wrote: ''Thank you to all of the hard working people at @uclh for being so knowledgeable, caring and wonderful. But of course my biggest thanks along with my eternal love and respect is for my wife who brought our perfect little daughter Evangeline into our lives.

''The adventure ahead both excites and frightens us in equal measure.''

The 40-year-old presenter revealed in August he was to be a father for the first time.

Speaking on his radio show, he told listeners: ''I return from my holidays with news. The news is, my wife and I are expecting our first child. Exciting but scary news. We are so, so happy it's great.''

And Dave was particularly taken with the pillow his spouse had bought to help her feel more comfortable.

He joked: ''I'd never seen a pregnancy pillow before, never mind use one. Let me tell you I think that my performances on FIFA have gone up five or six notches. Admittedly Sarah-Jane, who is the pregnant one, is saying: 'Can I please have the pillow back because I really want a nap.' To which I reply: 'Is it more important that you have a nap, or I get Charlton back into the Premiere League?'''