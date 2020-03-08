The release of 'My Spy' has been pushed back by a month to 17 April, taking the slot left vacant by 'Trolls World Tour's changed release date.
The Dave Bautista-starring comedy was due to be released in the US on 13 March but it will now launch on 17 April, taking the slot vacated by 'Trolls World Tour', which has moved to the week before.
'Trolls World Tour' changed its release date after upcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' was pushed back until November amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak would affect box office takings.
'My Spy' - which also stars Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong and is directed by Peter Segal - has opened well in Australia and New Zealand and STXFilms are said to hope moving the release date will give more time to alert people to the film without having to spent much more on promotions.
The movie was originally due to be released in August 2019 before being pushed back.
The reshuffling of release schedules was triggered earlier this week when Bond bosses announced 'No Time To Die' - Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave spy - had been pushed back by seven months.
A statement posted on Twitter read: ''MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.
''The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. (sic)''
The decision comes following the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
When the virus first began to spread, publicity tours for the film - which had been due to have its world premiere in London on 31 March - were scrapped in China, South Korea and Japan, and the Hong Kong release was delayed until 30 April.
