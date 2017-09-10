Dave Bautista once wrote Pierce Brosnan a ''love letter''.

The 48-year-old actor has admitted he was always a ''huge fan'' of the former James Bond actor, and he even penned him a heartfelt note declaring his admiration for him, although he desperately tried to refrain from gushing about the movie icon for a while.

The wrestler-turned actor explained: ''I sent an email to Pierce Brosnan after I worked with him on a film in London ['Final Score'].

''I'm a huge fan, but I thought it might be weird to tell him that before we started shooting. So I wrote him a little love letter afterwards.''

And Bautista has revealed he is also a big supporter of Ryan Gosling, but ''didn't realise'' how fond he was of the 'The Notebook' star until they filmed 'Blade Runner 2049' together, which sees the 36-year-old hunk portray Officer K.

Bautista admitted his reaction even surprised himself.

Speaking to Empire magazine about the Canadian heartthrob, he said: ''It was one of those things where you don't realise quite how big a fan you are until you meet them.''

And the semi-retired professional wrestler admitted he couldn't stop ''hugging'' the 'Drive' actor during their first encounter.

He confessed: ''I couldn't stop hugging him.''