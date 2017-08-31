Dave Bautista says it was a true thrill to watch Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt act opposite each other in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 48-year-old actor stars as Drax in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise and he and the rest of that superhero squad are joining the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' blockbuster.

Bautista had hoped that Downey's alter ego Tony Stark - who is Iron Man - would get lots of scenes with Pratt's Star-Lord and his own character Drax and he wasn't disappointed with the chemistry on display when the scenes happened.

Speaking to Yahoo, the former WWE superstar said: ''I'm excited about some of the stuff we did, but I don't know what's going to make it in the film. I always thought there would be a lot of good interaction between Tony Stark and Drax, and there was. And Star-Lord and Tony Stark as well. When you put those two guys in a room together, it's like spontaneous combustion. Talk about two talented guys who are so witty and smart and honed-in on their craft. It was a spectacle, and I'm so excited I got to witness it firsthand.''

The next two Avengers movies have been announced as the end of Phase 4 in the MCU and Joe Russo - who is helming the two movies with his brother Anthony - has promised some shocks for cinema goers.

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad - Iron Man (Downey), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) - join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy top save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, with some help from newcomers Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the screen debut of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).