Dave Bautista is desperate to see Daniel Craig reprise the role of James Bond.

The 48-year-old former wrestler starred opposite Daniel in the most-recent 007 movie 'Spectre', in which he played the villainous henchman Mr Hinx, and Bautista would love to see the English actor return as Bond.

Asked if he'd like to reprise the part of Mr Hinx, the burly star confessed: ''Yeah! Believe me we're talking about it a lot. We're waiting at home with our fingers crossed.''

But Bautista admitted his character's future is closely tied to whether Daniel makes another Bond movie or not.

He told the Metro newspaper: ''We're waiting for the news to see if Daniel will sign up for 'Bond 25', because then there's a chance that Hinx will come back.''

However, like the rest of the world, Bautista remains in the dark about his former co-star's intentions.

He shared: ''I'm reading the rumours just like everyone else.''

Earlier this month, it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli has convinced Daniel to star in another Bond movie, after the duo successfully worked together on an off-Broadway production of William Shakespeare's 'Othello'.

A source said: ''Daniel was very pleased with how 'Othello' went and the great reviews. Now Daniel's talks with Barbara are going in the right direction.

''They have a script - screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who've penned several Bond movies] are writing and they'll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.''

Another source claimed that the success of 'Othello' - which earned the actor widespread praise - has proven to be a turning point for Daniel.

The insider explained: ''Daniel had such a good time in 'Othello,' produced by Barbara that he's ready to do a final Bond.''