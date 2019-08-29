Dave Bautista wants to play Clayface in a standalone movie.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has admitted he would be up for swapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe for DC Comics if it meant he could play Batman villain Matt Magen and his shape shifting alter ego on the big screen.

After a Twitter user suggested Bautista for the hypothetical role, he replied: ''I going to enthusiastically agree with you on that!''

The 50-year-old wrestler turned actor also weighed in on Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming movie 'The Joker', as he admitted he's ''not connected it'' to the Caped Crusader yet.

He explained: ''Odd thing is I'm dying to see it but my brain has not connected it to Batman at all.

''There's a disconnect for some reason but I can't wait to see Joaquin as The Joker. Looks interestingly dark and grounded in the vain of The Dark Knight series. I'm in!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Clayface isn't the first of the Gallery of Rogues to catch Bautista's eye after it was suggested he could play Bane opposite Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' blockbuster 'The Batman'.

Sharing an image of Dave alongside a cartoon of the huge villain, one fan previously wrote: ''I saw a YouTube video on who should play Batman's Villains in the new movies. I have to say Dave Bautista would be a good choice to play Bane.''

The actor simply replied: ''I accept''

However, he wasn't quite so forthcoming when it was suggested he could join the 'Fast & Furious' franchise alongside fellow WWE alumni John Cena and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON.

After previously admitting that he has no time for the action movies, Bautista wasn't best impressed when a Twitter follower suggested he should sign up for a part in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

He replied: ''.....thank you for your consideration... #idratherdogoodfilms (sic)''