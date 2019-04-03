'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Dave Bautista thinks Disney and Marvel would have been ''decent enough'' to let him out of his contract for the franchise if James Gunn hadn't returned as director.
Dave Bautista would have asked to get out of his contract if James Gunn hadn't returned for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The actor has been very vocal in his public support of the filmmaker - who was fired by Disney over summer last year after offensive tweets posted between 2008 and 2012 resurfaced before being reinstated as director last month - and he has revealed how passionately he felt about the decision.
He told Variety: ''I am contractually obligated [to do the third movie], but I think that Marvel and Disney - if I had really stood my ground and said, 'I don't want to do this without James' - I think that they are decent enough that they would've let me out of my contract.''
Before the announcement that Gunn would return at the helm of the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies series, Bautista - who plays Drax the Destroyer - had threatened to quit the project if Disney didn't use the director's original script.
Opening up on his public criticism of the studio's original reaction, he explained: ''I just spoke my mind and was honest about the way I felt about it. I thought he was given a raw deal. I thought it was a bad call, bad decision.''
And he heaped praise on the ''beautiful script'' Gunn has written for the third movie, and said it would've been a ''real personal issue'' to make the movie without the whole team together.
He said: ''I wanted to bring it home. These guys are like family to me and I wanted to be involved in the third one. I wanted to use James' script because it's a beautiful script. Moving forward without James was a real personal issue with me.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...