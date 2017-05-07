Dave Bautista thinks Marvel could regain the film rights to 'Spider-Man'.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star believes Marvel Studios - who have teamed up with Sony for the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' movie - could ''re-acquire'' the rights one day.

Speaking on the 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast, Dave said: '''Spider-Man' is the one I'm really looking forward to. I love that kid - I love Tom Holland. I also love that they're staying so true to the comics with this whole series and I think that's because Marvel Studios has gotten involved. I think before, I think it was Sony who had control. And I think they're doing a partnership now, but I think they will - I don't know this for sure - but I think they're going to re-acquire Spider-Man.''

Marvel haven't held the Spider-Man film rights since 1985, when they were sold for $225,000. However, Marvel/Disney have since acquired the Spider-Man animated television and full merchandising rights.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland previously revealed he went undercover in a school to prepare for his role in the action movie.

He said: ''No one knew who I was or what I was doing. I had a fake name and a fake accent.

''[When I revealed who I was] no one believed me. It makes me think that if Peter Parker went up in his school and was like, 'I'm Spider-Man,' everyone would be like, 'Nah, dude, no you're not.'''

And Tom, who has signed up for a total of three movies, also praised Marvel for giving him a chance to work on other projects at the same time.

He added: ''I do know I have three Spider-Man movies and three solo movies contracted. But if you have another movie, Marvel is so good at working around it. They're very respectful of your life, really. They understand that you have to work on other movies, and they try and fix it up so you can work around each other.''