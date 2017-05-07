Dave Bautista believes Marvel could regain the film rights to 'Spider-Man', which they had previously sold off to Sony in 1985.
Dave Bautista thinks Marvel could regain the film rights to 'Spider-Man'.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star believes Marvel Studios - who have teamed up with Sony for the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' movie - could ''re-acquire'' the rights one day.
Speaking on the 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast, Dave said: '''Spider-Man' is the one I'm really looking forward to. I love that kid - I love Tom Holland. I also love that they're staying so true to the comics with this whole series and I think that's because Marvel Studios has gotten involved. I think before, I think it was Sony who had control. And I think they're doing a partnership now, but I think they will - I don't know this for sure - but I think they're going to re-acquire Spider-Man.''
Marvel haven't held the Spider-Man film rights since 1985, when they were sold for $225,000. However, Marvel/Disney have since acquired the Spider-Man animated television and full merchandising rights.
Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland previously revealed he went undercover in a school to prepare for his role in the action movie.
He said: ''No one knew who I was or what I was doing. I had a fake name and a fake accent.
''[When I revealed who I was] no one believed me. It makes me think that if Peter Parker went up in his school and was like, 'I'm Spider-Man,' everyone would be like, 'Nah, dude, no you're not.'''
And Tom, who has signed up for a total of three movies, also praised Marvel for giving him a chance to work on other projects at the same time.
He added: ''I do know I have three Spider-Man movies and three solo movies contracted. But if you have another movie, Marvel is so good at working around it. They're very respectful of your life, really. They understand that you have to work on other movies, and they try and fix it up so you can work around each other.''
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
On the streets of Los Angeles, people will do anything for fame. Sometimes, they'll turn...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...