Dave Bautista has auditioned for a role in 'Star Wars' twice before - but he's been snubbed every time.

The 49-year-old actor has admitted he'd love to bag a part in the upcoming 'Star Wars: Episode IX', which has just gone into production but is still adding cast members, or any of the future flicks in the sci-fi franchise, but he doesn't think his dreams are likely to come true given his past experience.

Speaking to Flickering Myth, he said: ''I've actually auditioned for a couple of 'Star Wars' [movies] and they've turned me down. It was always a dream of mine to be in a 'Star Wars' film.''

However, his chances of landing a role in the franchise look relatively slim at the moment as Bautista was among the stars to lash out at Disney after they fired James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'

Responding to a fan asking if he would be back for the third film, Bautista - who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - tweeted recently: ''I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG.

''Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That's just how I feel (sic)''

Since Gunn was axed, the full cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' - including Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel - have signed an open letter calling for his reinstatement.

Gunn was dropped from the franchise after a series of offensive tweets resurfaced online.

He's since released a statement apologising for his behaviour, writing: ''In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn't living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that's the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don't anymore. I don't blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. (sic)''