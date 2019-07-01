Dave Bautista slammed the 'Fast & Furious' franchise as he admitted he'd rather star in ''good films'' than join the cast of spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star's WWE alumni DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON stars in the upcoming spin-off, whilst fellow wrestler-and-actor John Cena makes his debut in the main franchise in 'Fast & Furious 9'.

And after previously admitting that he has no time for the action movies, Bautista wasn't best impressed when a Twitter follower suggested he should sign up for a part in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

He replied: ''.....thank you for your consideration... #idratherdogoodfilms (sic)''

And when another user suggested that his movie 'Escape Plan 2' wasn't a ''good'' film, he hit back: ''Genius! Big Dave didn't state that he's never done a bad film. But I did them for particular reasons that helped build an 'acting' career. And I got to work with Sly so in your face with that! You're dismissed!''

The 50-year-old actor rose to Hollywood stardom in 2014 Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy' following a series of more minor roles after a hugely successful stint as wrestler for WWE.

And the 'Dune' star recently spoke out about how he only wants ''good roles'' and wants to develop as a character actor rather than just keep making blockbusters.

He said: ''I want good roles. I don't care about 'Fast and Furious' or 'Bumblebee'. ... That's not the kind of stardom I want. ... I want to be in 'Dune'. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve.

''I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster.

''I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education.''