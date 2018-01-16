Dave Bautista almost didn't land the role of Sapper Morton in 'Blade Runner 2049' because he was ''too young''.

The 48-year-old wrestler-turned-actor is best known for portraying Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and last year he landed a part in the highly anticipated sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi cult classic.

However, on the 'Blade Runner 2049' Blu-ray special features, Bautista and director Denis Villeneuve reveal he nearly lost out on the part because of his age.

Villeneuve said: ''The vulnerability that Dave brought to the character was essential for the movie to be a success. Dave was such a charismatic and strong presence, but there was only one problem - he was too young to play that part.''

Bautista eventually got the part as the farmer replicant alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford - who reprised his role as Rick Deckard - but he said it was ''completely different'' to anything he had done before.

He said: ''This was something completely different from anything I'd ever done, actually playing a character who was older than myself.

''Throughout my experience in Hollywood, I was either too big or too old. I had never been told I was too young, and I just didn't know what to say. And then they got in touch with me and asked if I would go through some makeup tests to try and age me. I said, 'Of course.' ''

Bautista managed to look older with the help of makeup artist Donald Mowat who transformed him for the role.

Villeneuve said: ''People were walking in thinking, 'Oh, I didn't know he was that old.' And I knew it was a success because people were not seeing the effect of the makeup. They were just seeing an old Dave Bautista.''