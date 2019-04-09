'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Dave Bautista has officially retired from WWE after his final match at 'WrestleMania 35', and he will now focus on his film career.
Dave Bautista has officially retired from WWE after his final match at 'WrestleMania 35'.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star stepped into the ring for the last time on Sunday night (07.04.19) as he lost to his mentor and friend Paul 'Triple H' Levesque in a No Holds Barred match at the annual extravaganza in New Jersey's Met Life Stadium, and he has now confirmed he is stepping away from his time as a wrestling to focus fully on his career as an actor.
He wrote on Instagram: ''To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you.
''From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give.
''I'll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I'm proud of what I've accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey #dreamchaser #wrestlemania35''
Dave, 50, has also revealed that he felt it was right to finish his career alongside Triple H after he made such an impact on his time as a professional wrestler, and he wanted to lose as a way of saying thank you.
Speaking on the 'Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia' podcast, he added: ''[He] took the time to let me ride with him, let me pick his brain and really did groom me to be a star in that company.
''I wanted to finish out my career with him, it's the only way that I could say thank you, is to go out on my back for this guy.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...