Dave Bautista loves what he has seen of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 48-year-old wrester-turned-actor stars as Drax the Destroy in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and is set to reprise his role in the epic third movie in the 'Avengers' franchise by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo and admitted it's ''really exciting''.

In a recent interview with CBR.com, he said: ''I've seen the little teaser trailers that they've put together, and it feels big. It feels enormous. It's really exciting. And that's what it feels like - it really feels like we're building this up, this culmination of years and years and years of work that's just all coming together. It's an odd feeling, because you know, we had our own little thing going, it was a fun little family with 'Guardians', and it's somewhat been broke up.

''It's weird going to set and filming or playing Guardians without James [Gunn] there. It's really an odd feeling. I love the Russo brothers, man - they're great and they've been very good to me.

''They're just incredible directors. But it's just an odd feeling, but you feel that we're on to something big.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad - Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) - join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, with some help from newcomers Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the screen debut of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Although working with an all-star cast, Bautista also revealed his dream was to interact with Downey.

He said: ''Yeah, I'm excited, but my dream was to really interact with Robert Downey Jr., and it's gonna happen.

''Well before we even were announced for this, I went to the second 'Avengers' premiere in London, and he went out of his way to come up to me and tell me how much he loved 'Guardians'.

''That was a big deal to me, you know? That was a huge deal to me. So I already knew kind of who he was as a person and what he was about before we got on set, so I felt comfortable with him.''