Dave Bautista wants to play Bane in 'The Batman'.

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor revealed would be up for playing the DC Comics villain in Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster after a fan on Twitter suggested he would be a great choice to portray The Caped Crusader's enemy in the film.

Sharing an image of Dave alongside a cartoon of the Batman villain, one fan wrote: ''I saw a YouTube video on who should play Batman's Villains in the new movies. I have to say Dave Bautista would be a good choice to play Bane. (sic)''

Dave replied: ''I accept (sic)''

The highly anticipated film will hit the big screen in 2021 and following the news that 'Twilight Saga' star Robert Pattinson has been cast as The Dark Knight it has been revealed that the movie will not be an origin story and will open with Batman already fighting crime in Gotham City.

However, Pattinson's Bruce Wayne and masked alter ego is ''still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective''.

Director Reeves apparently sought out an actor around 30 years old to reflect that Batman is not yet the ''world's greatest detective'' and DC Films wanted Pattinson, 33, as he has no connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news that Pattinson would be taking control of the Batmobile was confirmed earlier this month by Reeves on Twitter.

Warner Bros. Pictures - who are making the movie with DC - were reportedly torn between the 33-year-old actor and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character but decided on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck who had portrayed The Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe films.