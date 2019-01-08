Dave Bautista has joined the 'Dune' reboot.

The 49-year-old actor-and-wrestler is set to appear in the sci-fi movie adaption of Frank Herbert's classic novel, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who he worked with on 2017's 'Blade Runner 2049'.

According to Variety, it's not currently known what role the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star will take on.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star joins Timothee Chalamet as lead character Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica.

Atreides leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign of desert planet Arrakis after they are betrayed, and Ferguson plays Atreides' mother.

Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter will produce the project, and Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert will executive produce.

Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.

The original 1984 movie featured Francesca Annis as Jessica, and Kyle MacLachlan played Paul, and Sir Patrick Stewart and Sting also appeared in the film, which was directed by David Lynch.

Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his ''dream project''.

He said: ''Once I commit, I commit. When Legendary offered me to do 'Dune', on a silver plate? Which was like my dream project that I'm dreaming to do for 30 years?

''I said yes right away.''

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old filmmaker previously revealed he turned down helming Bond 25 to work on 'Dune'.

He had been one the names touted to direct the final 007 movie starring Daniel Craig, but said no to the spy blockbuster because he was ''busy'' getting ready to fulfill his dream to remake the sci-fi epic.

He said: ''The thing is I don't know about that but listen, Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact and the thing is that I'm busy right now doing 'Dune'.

''But, I will say to have the privilege to work with him it would be a dream. I would love to work with Daniel and a Bond movie for me would be a treat. It's a matter of timing, I guess.''