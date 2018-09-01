Dave Bautista says James Gunn has changed his life.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was devastated to find out the director had been sacked from the helm of the science fiction movie after old tweets resurfaced online and credits James for ''changing the course of my life''.

He said: ''I love James. James really changed my life so it's a personal thing too. I struggled, I starved for three years, I could barely get a job. There were a few people who believed in me along the way but James was the one who really changed the course of my life.''

And Dave is fuming that James has lost his position as director of the third instalment.

Speaking on the new series of The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on ITV on Saturday night (01.09.18), he added: ''I'm not really happy with what they've done with James Gunn. I don't want to go too much into it, I don't want to make it a political conversation. They are putting the movie off, it's on hold indefinitely ... I have an issue, I have a moral and a political issue with what they've done. I have been very vocal about the way I feel and I'm not afraid to admit the way I feel. That's the way I feel.''

Dave previously spoke out in support of James and said he was ''not OK'' with the dismissal of a ''loving and caring'' man.

He tweeted: ''I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He's gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He's made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what's happening to him (sic)''