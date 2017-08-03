Dave Bautista refused to read the script for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 48-year-old actor and MMA fighter will reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise in the upcoming Marvel ensemble movie, and has said he's only read his own scenes so he can be as surprised as the general public are when he watches the premiere.

When asked during a Twitter Q&A what his reaction was when he read the script, Dave wrote: ''I chose not to read it. Gods honest truth! I want to sit there with my bucket of popcorn and bag on M&M's and be surprised! #fanboy (sic)''

Dave had no choice but to read his own scenes, however, and was pleasantly surprised to see the ''good chemistry'' offered between his character and the heroic Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.

When asked how quickly the chemistry between their characters forms, Dave said: ''Immediately. Here's the thing is that, I went to the premiere in London of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', and Robert went out of his way to come and meet me and say how much he loved me in the first ['Guardians'] film. That meant the world to me, so it put me at kind of an automatic comfort level with him, so as soon as we hit the stage man, there was no pressure or walls there, I just felt like, 'This guy is very supportive of me.' I think that's just him, he's a very giving actor across the board. But for me personally, I just felt totally at ease with him, and it makes for good chemistry when you're comfortable with someone.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' is due to hit screens on April 25 2018.