Dave Bautista refused to read the script for 'Avengers: Infinity War' as he wants it to be a surprise when he watches the finished product.
Dave Bautista refused to read the script for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
The 48-year-old actor and MMA fighter will reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise in the upcoming Marvel ensemble movie, and has said he's only read his own scenes so he can be as surprised as the general public are when he watches the premiere.
When asked during a Twitter Q&A what his reaction was when he read the script, Dave wrote: ''I chose not to read it. Gods honest truth! I want to sit there with my bucket of popcorn and bag on M&M's and be surprised! #fanboy (sic)''
Dave had no choice but to read his own scenes, however, and was pleasantly surprised to see the ''good chemistry'' offered between his character and the heroic Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.
When asked how quickly the chemistry between their characters forms, Dave said: ''Immediately. Here's the thing is that, I went to the premiere in London of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', and Robert went out of his way to come and meet me and say how much he loved me in the first ['Guardians'] film. That meant the world to me, so it put me at kind of an automatic comfort level with him, so as soon as we hit the stage man, there was no pressure or walls there, I just felt like, 'This guy is very supportive of me.' I think that's just him, he's a very giving actor across the board. But for me personally, I just felt totally at ease with him, and it makes for good chemistry when you're comfortable with someone.''
'Avengers: Infinity War' is due to hit screens on April 25 2018.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...