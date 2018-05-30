Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has confirmed he will appear in the fourth 'Avengers' movie.
The 49-year-old actor plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite 'Avengers: Infinity War' ending on a cliffhanger, Dave has revealed he will star in the sequel, as well as 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'.
He shared: ''I don't know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I've already said publicly that I am in both.''
However, Dave has insisted that, for the time being, he still doesn't know how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise.
He told Den of Geek: ''We don't know. I don't even know. I haven't read the script for either, and, you know, I've talked to James [Gunn, 'Guardians' writer/director].''
Despite this, Dave happily admitted he is most excited about returning to the 'Guardians' franchise, which has become one of Marvel's biggest success stories.
The wrestler-turned-actor confessed: ''I'm more excited about 'Guardians 3', obviously. It's just much nearer and dearer to my heart.
''So I don't ask to see the script and I don't want to know about it until he's actually written it. And then I want to read it and just say I love it, 'cause it's always great.''
Dave first played the part of Drax in the original 'Guardians' movie in 2014, and has subsequently reprised the role for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
