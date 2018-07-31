Dave Bautista has been cast in a family-friendly action-comedy called 'My Spy'.

The 49-year-old star - who has made the transition from WWE wrestling to Hollywood in recent years - is to play the role of a CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a little girl, having been sent undercover to watch her family.

Dave is also serving as a producer on the movie alongside Jonathan Meisner and Chris Bender, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being directed by Peter Segal and will be the follow up to the moviemaker's most-recent project, 'Second Act', which stars Jennifer Lopez and is due out later this year.

Meanwhile, Dave recently revealed he will appear in the fourth 'Avengers' movie.

The muscular star plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite 'Avengers: Infinity War' ending on a cliffhanger, Dave confirmed he will appear in the sequel, as well as 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'.

He said: ''I don't know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I've already said publicly that I am in both.''

However, Dave has insisted that, for the time being, he still doesn't know how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise.

He confessed: ''We don't know. I don't even know. I haven't read the script for either.''