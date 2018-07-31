Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has been cast in a family-friendly action-comedy called 'My Spy'.
Dave Bautista has been cast in a family-friendly action-comedy called 'My Spy'.
The 49-year-old star - who has made the transition from WWE wrestling to Hollywood in recent years - is to play the role of a CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a little girl, having been sent undercover to watch her family.
Dave is also serving as a producer on the movie alongside Jonathan Meisner and Chris Bender, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is being directed by Peter Segal and will be the follow up to the moviemaker's most-recent project, 'Second Act', which stars Jennifer Lopez and is due out later this year.
Meanwhile, Dave recently revealed he will appear in the fourth 'Avengers' movie.
The muscular star plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite 'Avengers: Infinity War' ending on a cliffhanger, Dave confirmed he will appear in the sequel, as well as 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'.
He said: ''I don't know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I've already said publicly that I am in both.''
However, Dave has insisted that, for the time being, he still doesn't know how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise.
He confessed: ''We don't know. I don't even know. I haven't read the script for either.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
When three million dollars is stolen from a bank by a team of professional bank...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...