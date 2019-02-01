Daryl Sabara has shared video footage of the surprise wedding dance her performed for this wife Meghan Trainor on their big day.
Daryl Sabara surprised Meghan Trainor with his own choreographed dance on their wedding day.
The 'Spy Kids' star and the 25-year-old pop star tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in their back garden in Los Angeles on December 22, Meghan's 25th birthday.
And on Thursday (31.01.19), the actor shared three clips of him performing a routine to three of the couple's favourite songs: Chet Baker's 'Someone to Watch Over Me', 'Pop! Goes My Heart' from the movie 'Music and Lyrics' and Justin Timberlake's 'Suit & Tie'
Speaking about how the big surprise, which he teamed up with Meghan's own choreographer Charm La'Donna for, and saw him joined by four backing dancers, came about, Daryl told People: ''After I proposed a year ago, I was like, 'I have to do something really special for the wedding day.' She's always mentioned, 'You better perform at our wedding.'
''So was like, how can I perform for her?
''I wanted to do something where I can be confident and also take her by surprise.''
The epic routine took three months of rehearsing, but it was worth the look on his bride's face, as she admitted she ''fell in love all over again''.
She said: ''I thought I was going to pass out with joy.''
After their big day, the couple celebrated their marriage with a ''familymoon''.
The newlyweds took their family with them to Bora Bora as they reminisced about their wedding.
Alongside a pink heart emoji, Meghan wrote: ''Best honeymoon/familymoon ever ... [Photo] taken by my HUSBAND (sic)''
Whilst Daryl posted on his own Instagram account: ''Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life (sic)''
Meghan and Daryl first met in 2014 but it wasn't until 2016 when they
started dating, set up by actress Chloë Grace Moretz. A year after
they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs.
A year after they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs, and Meghan recently admitted she has never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.
The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human - I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, it's gross.''
