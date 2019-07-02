Daryl Sabara shared a touching tribute to his wife Meghan Trainor on their third anniversary.

The 27-year-old actor tied the knot with the 25-year-old singer in 2018 in an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, California, after two years together and has hailed the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker as the ''most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for'' and pledged to love his spouse ''forever and always''.

Sharing a picture of the loved up couple hugging on his Instagram, he said: ''3 years of absolute magic

''You were the most incredible girlfriend

''You were the most beautiful fiancée

''You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for.

''Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day.

''I love you @meghan_trainor forever&always (sic)''

The 'NO' singer previously gushed that the 'Spy Kids' star treats her ''like a queen.''

She said: ''Every day feels like our first date. He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale.''

Meghan previously revealed that she can hardly wait to start a family with Daryl and confessed she has ''wanted babies forever'', but has been urged to ''wait''.

She said: ''I am aggressive. I am very like, 'I want it, I want it now!' When we went on our honeymoon, I was so inspired, I was like, 'We should just do it now!'

And then I was like, 'Wait a second, I have to go back and work a lot.' So, we didn't do it. I am not 'preggos.' I just cannot wait though.''

''I have wanted babies forever, and my mom had us when she was 23 and 25, so I am like, 'I need them now!' I cry when I walk by diapers, it is a whole thing. My therapist is like, 'Just wait!' ''