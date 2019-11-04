Daryl Sabara has been charged with two misdemeanours after allegedly vandalising a car.
Daryl Sabara has been charged after allegedly vandalising a car.
The 'Spy Kids' actor - who is married to Meghan Trainor - was charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle last week, although they relate to an incident that allegedly took place on March 5.
According to TMZ, the 27-year-old star was walking by the UCLA campus when he stopped by a parked car and began ripping off the two custom side panels.
He quickly left the scene but the alleged incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby housing complex.
The owner of the vehicle doesn't personally know Daryl and is said to be baffled by what happened.
The actor will be arraigned for the misdemeanour offences at Los Angeles County Superior Court later this month.
Meanwhile, Meghan recently revealed her family have nicknamed her husband 'Serial Killer' because of his ''crazy'' appearance and ''suspicious'' behaviour.
She said: ''If you date or marry me -- which he did -- you gotta kinda marry my brothers, as well, and we call him Serial Killer.
''I'll be like, 'Hey sugar' or some weird stuff, but when we're talking about him, it's 'Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures.
''But also he does suspicious things that we're like, 'Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?'
''He'll go to the movies by himself -- not just one movie, but four back-to-back. Like solo dolo, by himself.
''And he never has sauce on anything, not even salad! Just dry! I begged him, 'Just try this sauce, is it the wrong sauce?' and he's like, 'I like the grass taste' and I was like, 'You're crazy!'''
''Meanwhile, I'm like four dips, each one.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
When a team of enthusiastic New York students get involved in an activism campaign, they...
Marvel heroes Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Falcon - The...
While trailers make this look like an effects-heavy sci-fi mess, the film is actually a...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Civil War veteran John Carter wakes up in a strange, barren land with no idea...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Putting Williams in a movie with this title is misleading because it's actually a pitch-black...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
The quintessential Christmas classic gets yet another movie incarnation with this visually impressive version from...
Watch the trailer for It's Complicated Jane is a successful middle aged divorcee who owns...
Watch the trailer for Disney's A Christmas Carol The classic seasonal tale of Ebenezer Scrooge...
Garry Marshall as a free-spirited, Jewish hippie grandpa is funny. Garry Marshall's son, first-time director...