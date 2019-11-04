Daryl Sabara has been charged after allegedly vandalising a car.

The 'Spy Kids' actor - who is married to Meghan Trainor - was charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle last week, although they relate to an incident that allegedly took place on March 5.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old star was walking by the UCLA campus when he stopped by a parked car and began ripping off the two custom side panels.

He quickly left the scene but the alleged incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby housing complex.

The owner of the vehicle doesn't personally know Daryl and is said to be baffled by what happened.

The actor will be arraigned for the misdemeanour offences at Los Angeles County Superior Court later this month.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently revealed her family have nicknamed her husband 'Serial Killer' because of his ''crazy'' appearance and ''suspicious'' behaviour.

She said: ''If you date or marry me -- which he did -- you gotta kinda marry my brothers, as well, and we call him Serial Killer.

''I'll be like, 'Hey sugar' or some weird stuff, but when we're talking about him, it's 'Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures.

''But also he does suspicious things that we're like, 'Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?'

''He'll go to the movies by himself -- not just one movie, but four back-to-back. Like solo dolo, by himself.

''And he never has sauce on anything, not even salad! Just dry! I begged him, 'Just try this sauce, is it the wrong sauce?' and he's like, 'I like the grass taste' and I was like, 'You're crazy!'''

''Meanwhile, I'm like four dips, each one.''