Daryl Hall & John Oates are releasing a new greatest hits album 'Timeless Classics'.

The American duo are set to drop the compilation LP - their first release since 2009's 'Do What You Want, Be What You Are: The Music of Hall & Oates' - on 20 October 2017.

The album will include 18 of their most beloved tracks, including 'Maneater', 'Private Eyes', 'Kiss On My List', 'Everytime You Go Away' and 'Rich Girl'.

The LP coincides with the pair's return to the UK and Ireland for their headline appearances at The O2 arena in London on 28 October and the 3Arena in Dublin on 29 October.

By 1987, the R.I.A.A. recognised Hall & Oates as the number one selling duo in music history, a record they still hold today.

From the mid-70s to the mid-80s, they scored six number one singles, including 'Rich Girl', 'Kiss on My List', 'Private Eyes', 'I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)', 'Maneater' and 'Out of Touch' from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums -1976's 'Bigger Than Both of Us', 1980's 'Voices', 1981's 'Private Eyes', 1982's 'H2O', 1983's 'Rock N Soul, Part I' and 1984's 'Big Bam Boom'. The era would also produce an additional five Top 10 singles, 'Sara Smile', 'One on One', 'You Make My Dreams', 'Say It Isn't So' and 'Method of Modern Love'.

Hall & Oates are 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Recently, The XX sampled Hall & Oates' 'I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)' on their single 'On Hold' from their third album 'I See You'.

Daryl Hall & John Oates - 'Timeless Classics' tracklisting:

1. 'You Make My Dreams'

2. 'I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)'

3. 'She's Gone'

4. 'Family Man'

5. 'Out Of Touch'

6. 'Method of Modern Love'

7. 'Private Eyes'

8. 'Sara Smile'

9. 'Wait For Me'

10. 'You've Lost That Loving Feeling'

11. 'Kiss on my List'

12. 'Maneater'

13. 'One on One'

14. 'Say It Isn't So'

15. 'Adult Education'

16. 'Everytime You Go Away'

17. 'Everything Your Heart Desires'

18. 'Rich Girl'