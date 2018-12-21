Darren Criss says he will not play anymore gay characters because he wants to ''make sure'' he isn't ''another straight boy taking a gay man's role''.
Darren Criss will not play anymore gay characters.
The 'Glee' star - who has previously portrayed LGBTQ characters Blaine Anderson in 'Glee' and 'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Andrew Cunanan - wants to ''make sure'' he isn't ''another straight boy taking a gay man's role''.
He told Bustle: ''There are certain [queer] roles that I'll see that are just wonderful. But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role ... It's been a real joy. The reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience. It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people.''
Meanwhile, Darren previously admitted he loved playing serial killer Cunanan in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'.
He explained: ''My reaction was, I'd be thrilled to do this. I thought it was something he forgot about and was just spitballing. But he stuck to his word, and I'm so glad he finally decided to do this ... People always think that's some sort of departure, and while I understand that curiosity, I can't help but feel that same curiosity would be present if I had started with something like this, and this is what you knew me for. People forget that actors are actors, and we depart for a living. We all have more in common not only with each other, but the worst person you can think of than we like to admit. differences are small in number but huge in content. The show explores the best parts of him and the worst parts of him. It's really a healthy mix of a lot of unhealthy things.''
