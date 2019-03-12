Darren Criss performed guitar instead of his wife Mia Swier walking down the aisle.

The 'Glee' alum and his 33-year-old spouse tied the knot in a ''magical'' ceremony at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans on February 16, over a year after they got engaged, and Darren has revealed he turned their wedding into a ''rock show'' as he serenaded Mia and their guests, before they walked together to greet their ordainer.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Darren said: ''I didn't watch her come down the aisle.

''Everyone's sitting down and I come from the front and I pick up a guitar and I played my family and her family down the aisle.

''When I was done, I went to the back to retrieve Mia myself and we walked up together.''

John Stamos - who played Carl Howell in the hit US musical comedy show - even gave the couple a performance of 'Forever' by Jesse and the Rippers, which was featured in his comedy 'Full House'.

Darren said: ''I produced this whole concert.

''Like, there was a whole rock show that was all of our homies from over the years! So, there was no wedding band. [John] Stamos went up and sang Jesse and the Rippers' 'Forever' from Full House. That was amazing.''

The 32-year-old actor also revealed that John gave the newlyweds a rather special gift - but refused to reveal what it was.

He said: ''I won't say what John got us, but it is f***ing incredible.''

The Golden Globe winner - who starred as Blaine Anderson on 'Glee' - admitted he doesn't like sharing details of his private life, but their wedding was so ''magical'', he wanted the whole ''universe'' to see the pictures.

He said: ''I'm very cagey about my personal life.

''I'm just weird about social media and stuff [but] after I saw the photos for this wedding, I was like, I want f***ing everybody to see this sh*t. This is amazing!'

''I was literally like, 'I wish everybody in the entire universe could've been in this wedding.

''It was the most magical weekend, like, ever.''

The pair said ''I do'' in front of family and friends, including several friends Darren made on the set of 'Glee', such as John, Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.

The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' actor announced his engagement to Mia - who he had been dating for around eight years - back in January 2018, but later admitted they'd already been engaged for a little while before they made the social media post confirming it to the world.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: ''Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. (sic)''