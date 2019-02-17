Darren Criss has married his longtime girlfriend Mia Swier.

The 'Glee' alum and his 33-year-old partner - whom he has been dating for around eight years - have reportedly tied the knot in a ceremony in New Orleans, over a year after they got engaged.

According to People magazine, Darren, 32, and Mia said ''I do'' in front of family and friends, including several friends Darren made of the set of 'Glee', such as Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.

The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' actor announced his engagement to Mia back in January 2018, but later admitted they'd already been engaged for a little while before they made the social media post confirming it to the world.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: ''Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. (sic)''

But fans may not see any wedding pictures any time soon, as Darren previously described himself as a ''sentiment hoarder'', who doesn't like to be too open about his personal life.

He said: ''I'm so weird about talking about my personal life ... Deep down, I'm a sentiment hoarder. If something is special to me I don't want to share it with the rest of the world.''

Although the actor does wish he posted on social media more often.

He added: ''One of my greatest curses, and this is a much deeper thing, is I wish I posted more. I'm not a very big social media person, I'm horrible at it. Mainly because I am too busy doing said interesting s**t and I think everything is interesting and funny, that if I was to take the time and post all that ... I would never be observing said interesting fun s**t and I would always be on my phone.''