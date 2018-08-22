Darren Criss ''wouldn't recommend'' juggling his hectic career alongside wedding planning.

The 31-year-old actor and musician is planning his big day with his fiancée Mia Swier, but has said that he's starting to feel the pressure on top of everything else he has going on, including producing records, and opening his own bar.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I wouldn't recommend doing all this stuff at the same time. I've got a music festival, I've got records I'm still producing ... I opened a bar. Wedding planning, yeah. It's not a good time to be on this circuit, but hey! You know, when it rains, [it] pours. I don't need an umbrella. I'm loving it, man.''

The former 'Glee' star popped the question to his longterm girlfriend on January 20, and told the world on social media with a sweet tribute.

He wrote at the time: ''Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Darren recently described himself as a ''sentiment hoarder'', as he doesn't like to be too open about his personal life.

He said: ''I'm so weird about talking about my personal life ... Deep down, I'm a sentiment hoarder. If something is special to me I don't want to share it with the rest of the world.''

But the actor does wish he posted on social media more often.

He added: ''One of my greatest curses, and this is a much deeper thing, is I wish I posted more. I'm not a very big social media person, I'm horrible at it. Mainly because I am too busy doing said interesting s**t and I think everything is interesting and funny, that if I was to take the time and post all that ... I would never be observing said interesting fun s**t and I would always be on my phone.''