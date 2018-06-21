Darren Criss has described himself as a ''sentiment hoarder'', because he loves to keep his private life to himself.
Darren Criss is a ''sentiment hoarder''.
The 31-year-old actor is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and he has now revealed the reason he doesn't over share is because he likes to keep things to himself.
He said: ''I'm so weird about talking about my personal life ... Deep down, I'm a sentiment hoarder. If something is special to me I don't want to share it with the rest of the world.''
The former 'Glee' star does have social media accounts but doesn't keep them up to date as often as he would like to, but says his lack of posting is down to being ''too busy doing interesting s**t''.
Speaking about social media to Rogue magazine, he added: ''One of my greatest curses, and this is a much deeper thing, is I wish I posted more. I'm not a very big social media person, I'm horrible at it. Mainly because I am too busy doing said interesting s**t and I think everything is interesting and funny, that if I was to take the time and post all that ... I would never be observing said interesting fun s**t and I would always be on my phone.''
Despite not being an avid poster on social media, Darren did update fans in January this year when he popped the question to his longterm girlfriend Mia Swier after seven years of dating.
Posting a picture of them together, the 'American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace' actor wrote: ''Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. (sic)''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
When Jiro Horikoshi was a young boy, all he ever dreamed about was flying planes...
Even though this comedy has a tendency to dip into cartoonish silliness, it's anchored by...
Imogene cannot seem to move on from her unsuccessful career as a playwright in New...
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...