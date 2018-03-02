Darren Criss once faked a British accent for four years in order to impress a girl he met at a concert.

The former 'Glee' star - who is now engaged to Mia Swier - has admitted that as a teenager he had attended a concert with his friends, and whilst the group had tickets for the balcony, they wanted to be on the floor and so they hatched a plan to get themselves into the standing section of the venue.

Darren decided to put on a British accent in order to impress the girl who was checking tickets, and managed to convince her that he was only staying in town for one night, and that being on the floor would make his trip worthwhile.

He recalled: ''It turned into this whole back story of like, you know, 'We're only here for one night and I've come all this way, and it would be brilliant if you could just let us go into the floor.' So she let us in based on the idea that we were English and we were leaving the next day.''

However, the 31-year-old actor ran into problems when he found himself face-to-face with the girl whilst in a record store the following day, and admits that rather than coming clean, he decided to continue with his lie.

He said: ''The next day I'm at a record shop and I hear, 'Darren?' and I turn around and I see this woman. I'm supposed to be gone, and I could've done the right thing and been like 'I totally played you', but I decided to [keep up the accent].

''It turned out this girl lived near my house in San Francisco and I had to sustain this absurd lie for like four years like a total idiot. And I committed to it because I'd already gone too far down the rabbit hole.''

Darren did eventually come clean to the unnamed girl, and insists she wasn't mad about the whole ordeal.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''[I finally said] 'Look, I'm an a**hat, I have totally been giving you this fake accent'. And she said 'I'm not even mad, that's just the dumbest thing I've ever heard.'''