Darren Aronofsky admits his ''ego'' is in all of his films.

The 48-year-old filmmaker's new movie is the psychological horror 'mother!', which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

Aronofsky has admitted every film he has done is a ''projection'' of his life.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, the filmmaker said: ''It's my projection of my life and what I'm thinking about.

''But my ego is in every character in every film that I've made. I'm the ballerina in 'Black Swan'. I'm the wrestler in 'The Wrestler'. I can see how people will especially make the connection with this one. But it's also all fiction; it's all smoke and mirrors. And if anything, my empathy here is more with the mother. I'm probably more Jen's character than I am Javier's.''

The plot focuses on Lawrence's unnamed character whose home is overrun by endless uninvited guests and stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris.

When it debuted at the Venice Film Festival it was greeted with boos and many have said it is a confusing film but Aronofsky said it is ''OK to be confused''.

He said: ''I think it's OK to be confused. The movie has a dream-logic and that dream-logic makes sense. But if you try to unscrew it, it kind of falls apart. So it's a psychological freak-out. You shouldn't over explain it.''

Aronofsky has a number of acclaimed movies under his belt including 'Black Swan' and 'Requiem for a Dream' and he can remember every detail of shooting them.

He said: ''I love it. Shooting movies, I love it. Those are the times in your life that you really remember.

''I remember, crystal-clear, shooting certain scenes in 'Requiem for a Dream', right down to the shirt I was wearing on a particular day.

''And it's still so sharp, you know, because you're alive, because your brain's firing. Because you're living, right there, in that little moment.''