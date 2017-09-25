Darren Aronofsky is open to directing a Superman movie.

The acclaimed filmmaker has admitted he is interested in taking on a superhero movie and he is particularly interested in working on the Superman franchise, but Darren thinks it would be difficult for him to commit to the project given the character's current direction.

Speaking to CinePOP, Darren explained: ''A lot of the great superhero titles are done. People have used them up. So now it's characters that aren't as interesting.

''But you never know. I mean, Superman would always be interesting. But they're already deep into reinventing him, so that's not going to happen for a long time.''

Darren, 48, also acknowledged that directing superhero movies poses some very particular challenges, because of the intensity of the comic book fans.

He shared: ''I think with those films you have to be careful because they are about communicating with as big an audience as you possibly can. Audiences who go to see those films expect a certain type of movie.''

Despite this, Darren previously insisted he has no qualms with people criticising his most recent movie, 'Mother!'.

The drama film follows a couple whose happy life is disrupted by the arrival of another family.

Reflecting on criticism of the film, he previously said: ''Film-making is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those no's, you have to be willing to really believe in something.

''And that's what I look for in my collaborators and what I pitched the actors I said, 'Look, this isn't going to be a popularity contest. We're basically holding up a mirror to what's going on.' All of us are doing this.''