Darren Aronofsky is ''excited'' that his movie 'Mother!' has divided opinions.

The 48-year-old filmmaker has revealed he isn't concerned about his new movie receiving an infamous 'F' rating on CinemaScore - which is the lowest rating available - as he always intended to make a ''punk movie'' which packs a ''total punch''.

Speaking about the rating - which contrasts the critical acclaim the movie has received - Darren told 89.3 KPCC's The Frame: ''What's interesting about that is, like, how, if you walk out of this movie, are you not going to give it an 'F'? It's a punch. It's a total punch. And I realise that we were excited by that. We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it.

''Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those no's, you have to be willing to really believe in something. And that's what I look for in my collaborators and what I pitched the actors I said, 'Look, this isn't going to be a popularity contest. We're basically holding up a mirror to what's going on.' All of us are doing this.

''But that final chapter hasn't been written and hopefully things can change. And, to go back, the fact that it's going down right now and things are really falling apart in a way that is really scary.''

It isn't the first time Darren has brushed of negativity surrounding his movie either, as he previously said he ''doesn't mind'' that people are ''upset'' by the feature - which stars his girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence - because it was designed to be a ''cautionary tale of what's happening to the planet'', which he notes can be hard for audiences to accept.

He said: ''It's all good. I don't mind people are upset by the film because it's supposed to be a reflection and a cautionary tale of what's happening to the planet. And it's hard, because I'm pointing at all of us saying, 'Look what's going on! Let's think about this!' I'm also guilty, I'm not any better.''