N-Dubz are ''100 per cent'' reuniting.

The London-based band, which was comprised of Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa, decided to go their separate ways in 2011 to focus on their solo careers, but the group have confirmed they will ''definitely'' be making a comeback ''soonish''.

Speaking about their plans to reform as a trio again, Fazer - whose full name is Richard Rawson - told OK! Online: ''100 per cent, that's definitely going to come really soonish.''

However, the 'Papa Can You Hear Me' hitmakers' are still focusing on their individual projects for the time being, but as soon as the moment is right they will come together again.

The 30-year-old rapper explained: ''Not right now, we've all got individual things we're focusing on at the minute, but obviously it's all about timing.''

The group decided to take some time apart because they had been together for over 10 years and they all felt it was time they enjoyed ''some holidays'' and spare time alone with their close friends and family.

Speaking about the reason behind their break up, Fazer explained: ''We'd been in the group since 11 and 12 years old, before we got our first break at like 21 years old, so for ten years of our life every single day.

''I was 26 at the time, we just thought it's time to go on some holidays, spend time with friends and family and then we'll bring it back.''

Despite rumours the threesome parted because their friendships had broken down, the dark-haired musician has stressed the reason for their hiatus was ''never'' because they fell out, as they all still see each other and keep in contact.

He added: ''It was never a fallout, we took a break when we were at the peak. We'd literally just finished an arena tour, so we thought, 'Let's do it while we're on a high'.

''They're family. Dappy was at my house Christmas Day, I left Christmas Day and four or five days later I ring my mum like, 'Alright mum, how you feeling?' and she says, 'I'm good, you know Dappy's still here, I've been cooking for him every day, he won't leave.'

''And T [Tulisa] has been in the family for years, obviously her mum had her issues and stuff, so sometimes she'd be in hospital with her and I'd come home at three or four o'clock in the morning, T would be in my bed sleeping, so I'm like, 'Okay, something's happened, she's here'.''

N-Dubz last record was 2010's 'Love.Live.Life'.