Dappy was overcome with emotion on Thursday (22.02.18) night when his fans helped him finish his London gig after he lost his voice.

The 'No Regrets' hitmaker was told to axe his Levels Tour gig at Camden's Electric Ballroom last night after he was struck down with a throat infection, but he refused to pull the plug on the concert because he didn't want to ''let down'' his hometown and was blown away when his fans began belting out the lyrics to his songs so that they could all continue the party together.

Addressing the audience at the beginning of his set, he said: ''My manager told me to cancel this gig tonight because I lost my voice init but f**k that, it's my hometown!''

The 30-year-old singer kicked off his show by combining 'Tarzan Pt. 1', 'Tarzan Pt. 2' and 'Tarzan Pt. 3' before jumping straight into 'Hip Hip Hooray' - but unfortunately his voice began to break and he had to rely on the audience to carry the lyrics for him.

He said afterwards: ''I've lost my voice. I'm so sorry for my voice. Oi mum, are you seeing this?''

In a bid to show how grateful he was, Dappy jumped down into the standing area to dance with his fans before he hopped back on stage and accidentally fell over the speaker.

He quipped: ''Don't worry, I styled it out.''

Before getting stuck into 'Spaceship', the rapper assured his fans: ''Trust me, they thought I was dead and buried but trust me, my journey is just f**king beginning!''

He then attempted 'Yin Yang' and 'Good Intentions' but he was left frustrated when his voice cut out, which resulted in him throwing his head into his hands, turning his back to the audience and shouting ''f**k sake.''

He explained: ''I need you just as much as you need me. We're one big family.''

He then broke out into 'IOU' and 'Spotlight' but it was clear that all the singing he had been doing throughout the evening was starting to shatter his voice box and he walked off stage.

However, although many thought the show was over, fans were in for a treat as just moments later the lights came up in the centre of the room and he was seen standing on a speaker.

He said: ''I've got a surprise for you,'' as N Dubz's 'Playing With Fire' started blasting through the speakers and he jumped down into the pit and was carried through the crowd back to the stage.

And - just when fans thought the gig couldn't get any better -Dappy's band mate Fazer emerged from the wings to help him perform 'Feel So Alive' and 'Girls'.

Dappy said: ''Thank you so much to every single one of you ... How can you have a good show when your voice is gone? This is what matters, we're one big family!''

The songwriter - whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos - wrapped up his set with 'No Regrets' and 'Trill' before thanking the fans for supporting him through the tough times.

He said: ''Thank you very much ladies and gentleman. I love every single one of you.''