N-Dubz rapper Dappy has hit out at a fan for calling his music her ''guilty pleasure'', as he dubbed her a ''little b***h''.
N-Dubz rapper Dappy has hit out at a fan for calling his music her ''guilty pleasure''.
The 32-year-old musician - whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos - took offence to the fan's comment, as the term is used to describe something someone enjoys, but is ''embarrassed'' about.
Ellana, a mother from Sudbury in Suffolk, sent a message to Dappy on Instagram several months ago which read: ''Your music is my guilty pleasure'', followed by a love-heart eyed emoji.
And she has now received a response, though it may not be the one she was expecting, as Dappy sent her a voice note calling her a ''little b***h.
He fumed: ''Do you know what guilty pleasure means you little b***h? It means something that you like that you're embarrassed about. I don't make music for it to be called that, do you understand? So f**k off man, you stupid little cow.''
Ellana was ''horrified'' by the response, and has said she found Dappy's comments ''so rude''.
She said: ''It was so rude, I was actually horrified. It's not a way to speak to your fans at all. I'm sure he's going to lose a lot of them over this.''
The 'Oh My' hitmaker - who formed N-Dubz with his cousin Tulisa and Fazer - has only released one studio album as a solo artist in the form of 2012's 'Bad Intentions', but has been steadily releasing singles since N-Dubz's last outing in 2012.
But Dappy could be set to reunite with Tulisa and Fazer soon, as the 'Sippin' singer recently said she's confident N-Dubz will reunite.
Tulisa said: ''It really is something that's going to happen inevitably, it's just when. I'll be 90 years old, if I live that long, with a walking stick, ready to go back on stage with N-Dubz.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.