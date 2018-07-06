Daphne Guinness' music career will not get in the way of her love for fashion.

The 50-year-old heiress recently premiered music videos for her new album 'Daphne and the Golden Chord', at the BFI Imax in London, and she has insisted that her love for music and fashion can co-exist.

In an interview with The i newspaper, the British fashion designer explained: ''I'll always be in the fashion world, because they're my family.

''The arts are all facets of the same thing, which is an expression of our humanity. I really want to knock it into people's heads that there aren't these huge divisions between fashion and music.''

Daphne released her single 'RIOT' earlier this year, and the star said her music has taken influences from The Doors, The Kinks, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed and David Bowie.

The socialite also admitted that music has helped her through some of her most difficult moments in life.

She said: ''I've always had this feeling of not really belonging in one place entirely. But finding music has been the glue that combines me together.

''It's been my friend, the only thing that's kept me going. From being an avid listener to then by hazard falling into doing it myself was really great.

''And you know I would carry or whatever may or may not happen. To be able to do what you love is quite great. I suppose that's what one learns isn't it.''

David Bowie was a massive influence for Daphne and he gave her huge amounts of advice while the late star was working on his own 'Blackstar' album.

She shared: ''David called himself the godfather of the album ... He was around a lot, he was so generous as a mentor. It was just great having his ears on it.''