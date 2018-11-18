Danny Trejo wants to appear in the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off movie.

The 74-year-old actor portrayed drug runner and DEA informant Tortuga - who was infamously killed when his duplicity was uncovered and his severed head attached to a tortoise - in the second season of the show and returned for a flashback in the seventh that explained the events leading up to his death, and while his alter ego was killed off, he thinks it would ''be fun'' to get involved in creator Vince Gilligan's new big screen project.

He told 'ET Live': ''That would be fun. That was a great [experience], the whole thing.

''We did the Tortuga part and it was accepted so well, they called me back and we did the back story.''

Danny has also been working with director Robert Rodriguez on his 'Machete Kills' sequel, 'Machete Kills in Space' and promised the finished film will be ''amazing''.

He teased: ''Robert is cooking up some unbelievable stuff right now.

''It's amazing. We have to be holding on to somebody's guts, jumping out of a window.''

Bryan Cranston, who played the AMC series' antihero, cancer-stricken chemistry teacher-turned-drug baron Walter White, recently insisted he had no idea what the upcoming movie is about - but admitted he'd be on board if he was asked.

He said: ''Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad'.

''But I, honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn't tell you.''

Though the 'Why Him?' star isn't involved as of yet, Gilligan did make him aware of the film, which has the tentative title, Greenbrier', and will follow ''the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom''.

He added: ''I have not gotten the script. I had not read the script, so there's a question of whether we'd even see Walter White in this movie! Think about that one.''

And the 62-year-old star admitted he would jump at the chance to reprise his role should the screenwriter ask him.

He said: ''I would, absolutely [be in it].

''It's Vince Gilligan. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius.''

Though not much is known about the movie, Cranston teased that it will allow some of the other characters' journey's to be completed.

Praising Gilligan, he added: ''It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.

''This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.

''I can't wait to see all those people again ... even if I just come by to visit!''