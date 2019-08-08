'Machete' star Danny Trejo rushed to a baby's aid after witnessing a car crash in Los Angeles, and he crawled through the wreckage to pull the little one to safety.
Danny Trejo crawled through a car crash wreckage to rescue a baby.
The 'Machete' actor - who is known for playing numerous villains throughout his acting career - turned into a real-life hero on Wednesday (07.08.19) when he witnessed a smash and then crawled into an overturned car to pull a baby out of a car seat to safety, following an incident in Sylmar, Los Angeles.
He told local news outlet ABC 7: ''If that kid hadn't been in a car seat it would've been all over for him.
''Because it tore the car seat off the safety belt. The impact was pretty big.
''I pulled him out and I said, 'Thank God.' He was special need and my kid's mom works with special needs kids so I kind of dealt with him.
''He was panicked. I said, 'OK we have to use our superpowers.' So he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers.'
''I said do this, with the muscles. He said 'muscles.'
''We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.''
Danny witnessed the incident happen before rushing to the scene and he and another woman worked together to free the youngster.
Firefighters later had to use special equipment to free the child's grandmother from the vehicle.
The 75-year-old star added: ''The firemen got there quick, they were there. They pushed the car and pulled grandma out.''
The Los Angeles Fire Department revealed there were no life-threatening injuries, but three people were taken to hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
