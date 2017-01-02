Strong, 42, revealed the news via Instagram on Thursday (29Dec16), calling new fiancee Caitlin Mehner "the cutest girl" he had ever seen when they first met.

"She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit," he wrote. "I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out.

"Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit."

He also posted a photo of his surprised fiancee showing off her new engagement ring.

The couple was vacationing in Hawaii when he proposed.

Strong, who portrayed Doyle MCMaster in the Gilmore Girls TV series, recently reprised his role for the show's revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

He is also the co-creator of TV drama Empire and wrote the screenplays for Lee Daniels' The Butler and the final two The Hunger Games movies.

Actress Mehner appears in U.S. TV drama The Blacklist.