Danny O'Donoghue says fitness and martial arts have helped him cope with his mental health issues.

The Script frontman has revealed he and his bandmates ''all suffer from a bit'' of anxiety and depression, and he explained he has turned to regular gym classes in an effort to clear his mind through a more positive outlet.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''We all suffer from a bit of depression and anxiety and stuff in the band.

''It can get quite tough but for me exercise has been a massive help, running, yoga, boxing and Muay Thai mainly this year.

''Sometimes I feel I want to smash things as things do get on top of you, and I need that release, otherwise I feel really f***ing anxious.''

The 'Hall of Fame' hitmaker - whose band will release new studio album 'Sunsets & Fun Moons' on November 8 - explained how his fitness regime ''resolves a lot of those crazy feelings'' and stops him from finding a less healthy solution.

He added: ''It keeps the dogs at the door, settles the whole day and resolves a lot of those crazy feelings - if I'm not smashing pads I'll be smashing something else at the end of the day.''

Meanwhile, his bandmate Mark Sheehan - who completes the lineup alongside Glen Power - suggested social media is to blame for a lot of stress because it can be hard to see the positivity after spotting ''one negative'' comment.

He said: ''You can have a million likes but you'll pay attention to that one negative person, it will break your heart, that one cruel f***er who knows nothing about you has that power.''