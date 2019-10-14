The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue says his fitness regime and martial arts classes help him with his mental health struggles.
Danny O'Donoghue says fitness and martial arts have helped him cope with his mental health issues.
The Script frontman has revealed he and his bandmates ''all suffer from a bit'' of anxiety and depression, and he explained he has turned to regular gym classes in an effort to clear his mind through a more positive outlet.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''We all suffer from a bit of depression and anxiety and stuff in the band.
''It can get quite tough but for me exercise has been a massive help, running, yoga, boxing and Muay Thai mainly this year.
''Sometimes I feel I want to smash things as things do get on top of you, and I need that release, otherwise I feel really f***ing anxious.''
The 'Hall of Fame' hitmaker - whose band will release new studio album 'Sunsets & Fun Moons' on November 8 - explained how his fitness regime ''resolves a lot of those crazy feelings'' and stops him from finding a less healthy solution.
He added: ''It keeps the dogs at the door, settles the whole day and resolves a lot of those crazy feelings - if I'm not smashing pads I'll be smashing something else at the end of the day.''
Meanwhile, his bandmate Mark Sheehan - who completes the lineup alongside Glen Power - suggested social media is to blame for a lot of stress because it can be hard to see the positivity after spotting ''one negative'' comment.
He said: ''You can have a million likes but you'll pay attention to that one negative person, it will break your heart, that one cruel f***er who knows nothing about you has that power.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.