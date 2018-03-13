Danny McBride has teased the new 'Halloween' reboot will ''pay homage'' to all the movies in the franchise.

The 41-year-old actor and writer took over scriptwriting responsibilities for the reboot of the popular franchise - which has had 10 movies based around its story in total - and is set to take the story of babysitter Laurie Strode and white-masked murderer Michael Myers back to their roots.

But despite the new film being dubbed a direct sequel to the 1978 original, McBride has revealed his movie will reference ''every 'Halloween' that has been''.

Speaking to Flickering Myth, McBride said: ''This picks up after the first one.

''The 'Halloween' franchise of kind of become a little bit of like choose your own adventure, you know like there's so many different versions, and the timeline is so mixed up, we just thought it would be easier to go back to the source and continue from there.

''It was nicer than knowing you're working on 'Halloween 11', it just seemed cooler, 'We're making 'Halloween 2'.'

''We do [reference the other movies]. For fans, we pay homage and respect to every 'Halloween' that has been out there.''

The new movie will see Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie - a role she first played in 1978 - in the latest instalment in the slasher franchise, and recently teased she has wrapped up filming.

Just 15 days after shooting began in January, Curtis has posted a picture on Instagram to say goodbye to the friends she made in Charleston - where the film was being shot.

McBride also recently revealed his version of Myers will be faithful to John Carpenter's original idea for the cinematic serial killer, and will ignore many of the traits put upon him by the more recent instalments, such as making him a super-powered murderer who cannot be killed.

The new 'Halloween' movie is set for release in October this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original movie's release, and will also see original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle return to the franchise.