Danny McBride insists his version of Michael Myers in the new 'Halloween' film will be faithful to John Carpenter's original idea for the cinematic serial killer.

McBride, 40, is co-writing the fresh slasher movie with David Gordon who were both recruited by Blumhouse to bring white masked murderer Myers back to terrorise a new generation of babysitters.

McBride - who is currently promoting 'Alien: Covenant', in which he stars - is adamant that he wants his movie to be direct sequel to the original 1978 classic and the first 1981 sequel and that Myers will not be a super-powered murderer who cannot be killed.

Speaking on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, the writer said: ''We're just trying to play with that. Make him real. Not make him real by giving him some crazy backstory either. Just getting back to the basics. Even the moment that they made Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers siblings - it also makes it not quite as scary. So all that kind of stuff to us ... those are the things that took an amazing idea and took it somewhere it wasn't quite as effective.''

McBride has watched all the other movies featuring the serial killer - with Halloween III: Season of the Witch' being the only film in the franchise to not feature him - to learn from them by noting there successes and failures.

He said: ''I'd already seen all these movies but I've really been studying them now and just thinking about all the people that have been hired to make a Michael Myers movie.

''Just trying to avoid any mistakes that those people might've made. The first 'Halloween' is scary as s**t. And the second 'Halloween' is scary but not as scary.

''And then from there, it isn't as scary. And I really think that what happens with it is that he basically becomes Frankenstein. No matter what anyone hits him with, he's not gonna die. There's no suspense.''

The new 'Halloween' film is set to be released in 2018 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original film.